Neighbours say Mount Wellington home invasion victims were not the intended target

By Amy Wiggins

The victims of a home invasion where a shot was fired were probably not the intended target, neighbours say.

Two men entered the house in Kotahi Rd, Mt Wellington, and fired a gun in the kitchen area about 2.30am today.

No one was injured and the men left the scene soon after, a police spokeswoman said.

Kotahi Rd residents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the current tenants had only moved in three or four weeks ago. They had seen a young woman and a child at the house but said they were quiet and kept to themselves.

She said police told them it appeared to be a case of "mistaken identity".

Since the previous tenants moved in about eight months ago there had been no end of trouble with people coming and going at all hours of the day and night, she said.

She was not aware anything had happened until a police officer knocked on the door about 3.30am and they saw about three police cars in the street.

About 9.30am four police cars were at the property and some officers inspected the house while others went door to door again, she said.

Police told them the residents of the house had not been injured but were "at a safe place for now".

A Tenancy Tribunal decision dated March 31 ordered the immediate termination of the tenancy of those residents of the house and recorded that rent had not been paid for at least 21 days.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house was listed for rent on Barfoot and Thompson's website in early April.

- NZ Herald