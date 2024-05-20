The mural currently being painted on Whanganui Camera Club's back wall by Michelle Sigley, Whanganui artist. Photo / John Smart

The mural currently being painted on Whanganui Camera Club's back wall by Michelle Sigley, Whanganui artist. Photo / John Smart

What shall we do with our nice clean back wall? What about a mural? And that’s what happened. Following a working bee in January, when Whanganui Camera Club (WCC) members cleaned and painted the club’s back wall, which faced onto Carlton Ave and the children’s playground, it seemed a space that could lend itself to a mural, following the pattern of other large wall paintings in Whanganui.

Whanganui Camera Club's new mural. Photo / John Smart

Michelle Sigley, a well-known local artist with much experience in painting murals on large spaces, offered to produce a mural that would fit with the environment around the club.

Her initial drawings were accepted with enthusiasm by the WCC and the go-ahead was given, following consultation with the council’s Public Art Steering Group

Michelle has wasted no time in getting started and the mural is under way with local flora and fauna as the main theme.