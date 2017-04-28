Kiwi killed in car crash in France

A New Zealand man has been killed in a car crash in France, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

An MFTA spokesman said the ministry was aware of the death of a New Zealand citizen in France and is in contact with next of kin.

He declined to comment on the person's age, where they were killed, or if the Kiwi was in France on holiday or living in the country or wider Europe.

"For privacy reasons no further information will be released," he said.

However, multiple local French news websites are reporting a 33-year-old New Zealand man was killed in a crash between two cars shortly before 6am on Thursday (local time).

The head-on crash reportedly occured on a road named RD6 near Valensole.

