9:43am Tue 25 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Veteran soldier's family take casket to Anzac dawn service

By Christina Campbell

The soldier's family took his casket to the Anzac day dawn service in the Auckland Domain. Photo / Michael Craig
The soldier's family took his casket to the Anzac day dawn service in the Auckland Domain. Photo / Michael Craig

A veteran who died overnight has had a special farewell at this morning's dawn service in Auckland.

The soldier's family took his casket with them, and placed it at the Weeping Wall in Auckland Domain.

Vietnam veteran Eddie Knock said he joined the army as a 15-year-old and served alongside the soldier.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL THE HERALD

"We had something different here, one of the veterans died overnight and his family brought the casket up. It was down by the Weeping Wall this morning. It was quite good for the family to do that. It was quite good to be associated with that happening."

He didn't know him.

"He was in my unit, 161 battery. I'd heard of him. New Zealand's only a very small army, and we're like family, we know each other, we swap from one unit to another.

"I didn't go over to the last lot of gunners to Vietnam and he was in one of the early lots. There was about a five-year difference. He would have been out of the army before I came along."

- Newstalk ZB

By Christina Campbell

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 25 Apr 2017 09:44:20 Processing Time: 6ms