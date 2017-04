A man has died after a crash on a one-lane bridge at Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Basin.

The crash happened on Freehold Creek Bridge, between Lake Ohau Village and Lake Ohau Lodge.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police were notified at 6am today.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

- NZ Herald