Charges in Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne

Four months after the Christmas Eve bus crash that killed three people a man has been arrested.

Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in relation to the bus crash that happened on December 24, on State Highway 2, south of Gisborne.

He was arrested in Auckland on Wednesday night and has been charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and 27 counts of careless driving causing injury.

He will appear in Manukau District Court on April 26.

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said the crash was a tragedy for all involved.

"We hope that holding somebody accountable may begin to bring some closure to those affected.

"I would like to acknowledge the investigation team who have worked on this over the past four months and the agencies who provided support to Police and the victims at the time and throughout the inquiry.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families of those involved."

As the matter is now before the Court Police is unable to comment further.

The bus had 53 people on board when it slammed through a barrier and went down a 100-metre bank. The passengers, members of a brass band from Mailefihi Siu'ilikutapu College in Tonga, were travelling to perform at a church service on Christmas Day.

Student Sione Taumalolo, 11, along with Talita Moimoi Fifita, 33, and Loetisia Malakai, 55, died in the crash.

More than 40 people were injured. A passenger said everyone on the bus had been happy and singing before the crash.

Afterwards, there were scenes of carnage.

The bus driver told Mediaworks the brakes suddenly gave way and the bus picked up speed. He tried to stop the vehicle but ended up going off the road.

The driver said he was "absolutely devastated".

- NZ Herald