Burnt breakfast sparks major evacuation at Auckland Airport's international terminal

Burnt toast sparked a major evacuation of travellers at Auckland Airport international airport this morning.

Passengers were evacuated from the ground floor of Auckland Airport's international terminal around 6am.

Those forced to wait outside were asked for patience while the matter was dealt with.

There has been an evacuation on the Grd flr of the Int. Terminal. We appreciate your patience while our emergency services are investigating — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) April 11, 2017

However, the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A Fire Service spokesman said it was sparked by someone cooking toast near a smoke alarm.

- NZ Herald