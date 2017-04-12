6:49am Wed 12 April
Burnt breakfast sparks major evacuation at Auckland Airport's international terminal

People evacuated from Auckland Airport's international terminal. Photo: Twitter - @pkloczko
Burnt toast sparked a major evacuation of travellers at Auckland Airport international airport this morning.

Passengers were evacuated from the ground floor of Auckland Airport's international terminal around 6am.

Those forced to wait outside were asked for patience while the matter was dealt with.


However, the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A Fire Service spokesman said it was sparked by someone cooking toast near a smoke alarm.

- NZ Herald

