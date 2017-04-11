Tribunal rules failure to halt Maori reoffending is a Waitangi Treaty breach

A failure to address high Maori reoffending rates means the Crown has breached its Treaty of Waitangi obligations, the Waitangi Tribunal has found.

In a report released today, the tribunal said the gap between Maori and non-Maori reoffending rates was "longstanding and substantial", and contribute to the high number of Maori behind bars.

Maori make-up half of New Zealanders in prison, despite accounting for 15 per cent of the national population.

The inquiry followed a claim by retired Napier probation officer Tom Hemopo, who last year filed a claim targeting the Department of Corrections and alleging no high level commitment had been made to reduce the number of Maori in prison.

The tribunal examined efforts by Corrections to cut the rate of reoffending by 25 per cent, and said the most recent statistics showed Maori progress towards this target had dramatically slowed.

The gap between Maori and non-Maori progress towards the target has widened.

The tribunal found there was a broad justice sector target to reduce Maori reoffending but Corrections had no specific plan or strategy to do so, and no specific budget for that work.

Despite its failings the Crown has not breached its partnership obligations, the tribunal found, given Corrections good faith attempts to engage with iwi and hapu.

Recommendations from the tribunal's report included a new Maori-specific strategic framework be established by Corrections, and a Maori-specific target be set around reoffending, with regular public reporting on progress.

A dedicated budget was also needed to resource this work, the tribunal recommended.

Those recommendations largely covered what was sought by Hemopo, who retired in 2011 after 25 years working as a probation officer.

Aaron Perkins QC, appearing on behalf of Corrections in July's hearings, pointed out a number of Maori-focused initiatives had started since his retirement in 2011.

That included the creation of a director of Maori position, who heads a dedicated team of 24 staff, and is tasked with the development of a strategy to reduce Maori re-offending.

Corrections had "dozens and dozens" of regional-level initiatives partnering with Maori at a local level, Perkins said, and agreements in place including with Te Taumutu Runanga.

