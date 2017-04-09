10:48am Mon 10 April
Fire at Dunedin coffee factory

By Timothy Brown

Crews from from seven stations are fighting the blaze. Photo / Craig Baxter
Firefighters from seven stations are fighting a fire at Cerebos Gregg's Forth St factory.

Appliances from Dunedin Central, Lookout Point, Roslyn, St Kilda, Willowbank, Port Chalmers and Ravensbourne are at the coffee factory.

While firefighters from Mosgiel have been called into the city to provide back-up.

A Fire Service spokesman said the fire was not believed to be large, but firefighters were taking all precautions until they were sure it was out.

The third and fourth levels of the building are smoke-logged and a fire is confirmed as burning, he said.

- Otago Daily Times

