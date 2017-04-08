Teens lost in bush call family to launch search

A search is underway for two teenagers who became lost on a bushwalk near Lower Hutt.

The boys were on a day walk in Eastern Harbour Regional Park when they became lost.

They were able to contact family members by mobile phone to tell them they had gone off the track.

Members of the Wellington Search and Rescue team have started looking for the pair.

Police constable Hamish Knight confirmed a LandSAR search was underway in the regional park near Wellington.

"The boys who are prepared for a day trip, with minimal food and clothing, left around 9.30am this morning and have got lost on their walk in the Eastern Harbour Regional Park,"

he said.

"The boys have contacted their parents using mobile phones who alerted police this afternoon."

Both LandSAR and Police search teams have spoken to the teens and have told them to stay in one place until they are found.

- NZ Herald