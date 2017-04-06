Terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey, Foreign Minister Murray McCully says

Terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey, Foreign Minister Murray McCully has said today.

The intelligence information has prompted the New Zealand Government to update its travel advice for Turkey and for those attending commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula.

While travel advice has changed, the level of risk remains the same, McCully said.

"The New Zealand Government continues to advise against all tourist and other non-essential travel to Ankara and Istanbul, and recommends caution in Gallipoli and elsewhere in Turkey due to the heightened threat of terrorism and potential for civil unrest," he said.

"Higher risk levels are in place along the border with Syria and in south-east Turkey.

"New Zealanders throughout Turkey are advised to exercise a high degree of vigilance in public places, keep themselves informed of potential risks to safety and security by monitoring the media and other local information sources, and follow any instructions issued by the local authorities at all times."

McCully says he welcomes Turkey's "ongoing commitment to providing a high level of security to New Zealanders" attending Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli.

However, he "strongly encourages" all Kiwis travelling to Gallipoli to register on Safe Travel and monitor the travel advice which will be kept under close review in the lead-up to the event.

- NZ Herald