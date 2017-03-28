Hunt for man on multiple violent charges

Police are looking for a man they say is facing multiple charges and may "present serious risk" to a woman known to him.

Poitrel Zurich, 24, was remanded on bail to an address in the Auckland suburb of Avondale but has fled and has not been located.

He is facing charges including: injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, male assaults female, threatening act, willful damage, burglary and theft.

Police said in a statement that Zurich was aware they were looking for him and he is thought to be actively evading them.

He may be headed to the lower North Island area.

Anyone who sees Zurich or knows where he is is being urged to call 111 immediately.

He should not be approached by members of the public, police said.

Non-urgent information can be given to Avondale Police on 09 820 5779 or private messaged to the Auckland City Police Facebook page.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald