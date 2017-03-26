Adele fan Jan King misses show after being knocked out by kite surfer on Takapuna Beach

An unconscious woman was found rambling about Adele after she was knocked out by a kite surfer this morning.

Jan King, from Ruakaka, had been planning to see her favourite musician for months after her daughter bought her tickets for her birthday. She had organised a special trip to Auckland for the Adele concert tonight. But trouble struck as she was walking a rescue dog on Takapuna Beach.

King's daughter Mandi Buswell said a kite surfer lost control and bowled the 65-year-old over.

"The rope knocked her off her feet. She went flying through the air then was knocked out for about two minutes.

"The first thing she said was 'where's the dog?' The second thing she said was 'I'm going to Adele'."

King is currently in a lot of pain at North Shore Hospital with a broken collarbone. She might be kept there overnight for observation

Buswell had bought the tickets months ago and King had planned a special trip to Auckland for the concert. Buswell said her mum had been "over the moon" to be going.

"I thought we'd just pump her up with painkillers and she'll be right but she hasn't actually moved since she got hit so that's not going to happen.

"She's very disappointed ... it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Buswell said the incident was a "freak accident". The kite surfer had offered to reimburse them for the $300 ticket.

"The man who hit her was really devastated as well. It was traumatic for him too.

"He's been really nice, he offered to reimburse [for] the ticket. I thought that was really kind of him.

"We offered the ticket to him but he's already going."

Buswell is not going to relinquish her ticket though.

"I'm like, 'Mum I'm still going', my husband will look after her."

