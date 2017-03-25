Thousands turn out for Pasifika

Thousands have flocked to Western Springs Park for this weekend's Pasifika Festival.

Now in its 25th year, the festival is showcasing more than 220 performance groups with 60,000 people expected to attend today and tomorrow.

Event organiser Jackie Hayward said despite the threat of rain earlier, it had turned into a "beautiful day", if a bit overcast.

She said thousands were enjoying the food, music, performance and laid-back family atmosphere.

Prime Minister Bill English and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff were among those at the festival today.

Joana Monolagi, who has volunteered at the festival for the past 17 years, earlier told the Weekend Herald that Pasifika's vibrancy always brought her joy.

"My favourite thing is to see the crowd come in with this happy spirit about them. Every person you look at is always smiling, enjoying the music and activities that are going on on the stage and the workshops as well, just enjoying the festival - I love seeing that. Everybody, we come together as one people, one nation."

Monolagi has seen the festival grow from a few villages to what it is today.

This year, 11 villages will be scattered around the park, showcasing the colours and cultures of different Pacific nations - including Aotearoa, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Tokelau, Kiribati, Hawaii, Tahiti, Niue and the Cook Islands.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) delivers Pasifika in conjunction with Orange Productions, on behalf of Auckland Council.

ATEED head of major events Charmaine Ngarimu said a strong youth contingent would share stages with some of the original Pasifika Festival founders throughout the weekend.

Entry is free.

- NZ Herald