One dead, three injured after car crash on rural Marlborough road

One man is dead and three others injured following a car crash on State Highway 6 in Marlborough.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash near Kaituna-Tuamarina Rd at about 10.45pm on Friday.

Emergency services found the car, which was carrying four passengers, in a paddock.

A St John spokesperson said three patients were taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday night that initial reports from St John Ambulance indicated that a person may have been unconscious or not breathing.

Police, ambulance and two fire crews were at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

