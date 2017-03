Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Rhys Warren has been found guilty of shooting at four police officers during a siege near Kawerau last year.

Warren was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, three charges of firing at a police officer and one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The public gallery were silent when the verdicts were delivered but Warren resisted when being taken out of court and yelled threats before leaving.

Warren will be sentenced on the May 26 in Tauranga.

- Newstalk ZB