Tauranga woman gets justice after six-year battle

Sandra is a senior crimes and justice reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times.

A Tauranga woman who has battled for justice for more than six years finally saw her attacker admit guilt in court today.

Tamsin Trainor, who took a private prosecution against the man who attacked and tried to strangle her, was in Tauranga District Court when Neihana Rangitonga plead guilty to a charge of injuring with intent to injure.

After the attack, which took place in July 2010, the Crown charged Rangitonga with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of rape, but dropped the wounding charge to enable the jury "to focus" on the rape allegation.

Rangitonga was acquitted and the Crown refused to re litigate the wounding charge after seeking legal advice from the Crown Law office, which left some police officers outraged.

In a leaked internal memo officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Darryl Brazier, wrote: "I believe it was clearly the wrong decision ...This has resulted in a violent [offender] walking free from the court."

In 2014 Rangitonga went on to abduct an intoxicated woman from the Mount Maunganui Burger King drive-thru, tried to force her into sex and threatened to kill her.

This victim managed to escape by jumping from his car. Rangitonga plead guilty to the attack and was jailed for four years in June 2014.

Ever since the initial court case Ms Trainor has fought for justice so she wrote to the solicitor-general asking for a new wounding charge to be laid.

The deputy solicitor-general declined her request saying although it was technically possible, Rangitonga could use several legal avenues to get the charge dismissed.



But in 2014 the Tauranga mum finally won the right to take a private prosecution against Rangitonga.

Today Ms Trainor got justice when Rangitonga plead guilty. The court heard that on the day of the attack the pair struck up a conversation on a bus.

After getting off the bus the pair walked the short distance to Willow St where they went their separate ways, however they bumped into each other twice over the course of the evening and ended up sharing cigarettes, wine and drugs in Wharepai Domain in Tauranga's CBD.

It was then that Rangitonga punched the victim several times in the right side of the head and put his other hand around her throat, the court heard.

Ms Trainor tried to fight back and screamed at Rangitonga but eventually she blacked out and by the time she came around he had left.

She made her way down a steep bank towards Takitimu Drive and waved down a passing motorist who took her to Tauranga police station. She sustained multiple abrasions and bruises to her face and head, severe bruising to her neck and throat area, and had burst blood vessels in both eyes and ears.

Judge David Cameron yesterday convicted Rangitonga and remanded him in custody for sentencing on April 10.

A police communications spokesperson said it was not appropriate to comment on private prosecution matter.

The Bay of Plenty Times also sought comment from Solicitor-General but a spokesperson from his office said it was not appropriate to comment as Crown Law did not have any involvement in private prosecution cases.