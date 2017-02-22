Scrambling to help 24 injured in tourist bus crash near Akaroa

Two people are in a critical condition after a bus and a car collided, sending the bus careering down a bank near Akaroa this evening.

One other person has serious injuries, another moderate injuries and 20 people have minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

Firefighters had to cut one person from the car and the bus driver out of the wreckage, Fairfax reported.

Police say the bus and the car collided just after 5pm and the bus ended up down a bank near the intersection of Summit Rd and the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd.

Emergency services workers at the scene told a reporter 33 people were on board when it went off the side of the road near the Hilltop Tavern.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter and three ambulances were at the crash site on State Highway 75 and paramedics were assessing the patients' injuries.

​Photos from the scene show the wreckage of the bus lying on its side among the foliage.

People can be seen scrambling to get to the bus to help.​

Trees behind the vehicle have been flattened and parts of the vehicle are strewn near the road.

A Westpac rescue chopper had landed at the top of the hill, a photo showed.

Police in high-vis vests were helping to direct the helicopter as it landed.

A staff member at the tavern told the Herald he was taking water to the victims and helicopters were flying overhead.

A Fire Service spokesman said multiple fire appliances from Akaroa and Christchurch city had been sent to the scene.

A worker at the Hilltop Tavern told Newshub the crash happened just around the corner from the bar but he couldn't see the scene from where he was.

A customer told him multiple people were injured.

He said the hill was steep and if a bus went down there, it would be of concern.​​

The Christchurch-Akaroa Rd is now closed between Summit Rd and Barry's Bay Rd.

- NZ Herald