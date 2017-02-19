Cannabis cows enjoy a 'high tea' in Waikato

Police have begun a high-steaks competition, asking social media users to caption a photo of cows munching on a slightly different type of grass.

Waikato Police posted the photo of two cows sniffing cannabis plants on Facebook, dubbing the meal "high tea".

"It's that time of year again when we are wrapping up our annual cannabis operation. While many of you think it's god's greatest gift to us, it is still illegal which means we still Police it," the post said.

"Rather than hitting you with stats and "don't do drugs" comments, we thought we'd take a lighter approach and run a competition. Caption the photo below. The comment with the most likes is clearly the winner. I'll have a chat to the boss about a prize.

"Disclaimer: Yes, we know cannabis can be toxic to animals and it was taken off the cows well before they could enjoy their high tea."

The photo has attracted almost 1000 comments with one person captioning it "The secret ingredient behind New Zealand's booming dairy industry."

"Weeding out the crimoonals," one person quipped, while another has named the pair "Tony Mootana and Pablo Heffcobar" after fictional Scarface character Tony Montana and drug lord Pablo Escobar.

