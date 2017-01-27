Body washes up on Kapiti Coast

A man's body has been found washed up on rocks on the Kapiti Coast.

The body was discovered by a member of the public at Paekakariki at about 9.15am.

Wellington Police have since recovered the body this morning and said formal identification will be completed shortly.

"His death is not thought to be suspicious or self-inflicted and a formal identification will be completed shortly," police said in a statement.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed tomorrow and the death will be referred to the coroner.

