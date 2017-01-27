12:42pm Sat 28 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Body washes up on Kapiti Coast

A body was found washed up on the rocks at Paekakariki. Photo / Mark Mitchell
A body was found washed up on the rocks at Paekakariki. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A man's body has been found washed up on rocks on the Kapiti Coast.

The body was discovered by a member of the public at Paekakariki at about 9.15am.

Wellington Police have since recovered the body this morning and said formal identification will be completed shortly.

"His death is not thought to be suspicious or self-inflicted and a formal identification will be completed shortly," police said in a statement.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed tomorrow and the death will be referred to the coroner.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 28 Jan 2017 12:42:42 Processing Time: 12ms