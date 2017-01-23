Body recovered from Otaki River

A body has been recovered from the Otaki River, on the Kapiti Coast, after a boat capsized this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene about 1.40pm.

"Police were alerted to a small inflatable boat with oars which had capsized,'' a statement said.

The body recovered by authorities is said to be that of a middle-aged man.

One person is thought to still be in the water.

Emergency crews made up of the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, Surf Life Saving teams, Kapiti Coastguard and the Manawatu Coastguard are all helping in the search for the second person.

Police said just after 4pm they did not know who the people on the boat were.

MetService meteorologist Claire Flynn said there had been swells of more than 3m recorded off the Kapiti Coast today.

Wind conditions were relatively calm with gusts of up to 35km/h recorded at the Paraparaumu Airport.

The sea could still be rough, however, after gusts of up to 118km/h yesterday.

