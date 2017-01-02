Fallen trees block two highways near Rotorua

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Fallen trees have blocked two state highways near Rotorua.

In a Facebook post, the New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 5 near Fitzgerald Glade and State Highway 30 between Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotoehu were currently blocked due to fallen trees.

Contractors were attending both scenes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these routes or allow extra time for delays until the roads can be cleared.

Reports of a fallen tree blocking #SH5 through Fitzgerald Glade. Contractors are on route. Please take extra care. #DelaysLikely ^TP pic.twitter.com/ZkfNHWjNSn — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 2, 2017