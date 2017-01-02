Teen girls indecently assaulted at Mount Maunganui beach

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Two men have been arrested following the indecent assault of two teens at Mount Maunganui early this morning.

The teenaged females were approached by four men at about 12.30am and indecently assaulted on the beach between Pacific Ave and Banks Ave.

The teens managed to flag down a passing patrol car and reported the incident.

Two of the men were subsequently arrested.

The men, aged 21 and 24 years old, will be charged with indecent assault and two others are being spoken to by police.