An unexpected boon for Springs Junction after the Kaikoura Earthquake

Springs Junction now boasts two food caravans as well as a service station and cafe both operating 24/7.

It's a huge change for the tiny settlement connecting State Highways 7 and 65 which catapulted into prominence when the Kaikoura earthquake closed State Highway 1.

Local service station owner Steve Templeton said they served 900 customers on Tuesday.

Before the Christmas holiday period began they were already serving about 500 motorists per day who were having to take the inland route from Picton to Christchurch.

The service station moved to a 24 hour-a-day operation on December 4 due to the huge increase in traffic.

Templeton said there was a whole different feel to Springs Junction now.

A food caravan had come in from Darfield and was serving gourmet burgers including venison and whitebait.

Another caravan had arrived from Motueka selling more traditional takeaway fare.

"They're both really good and always busy."

The new toilets built by Buller District Council which opened two days before Christmas, had provided substantial relief for the travelling public, he said.

Previously there had been only two old public toilets available for those in need of a comfort stop.

The six portacom toilets were built with a $199,500 Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities grant from the Government.

The money had been earmarked for Fox River but the community agreed that Springs Junction could have it as its need was greater.

The council has contracted the service station to service the new facilities.

Templeton said that despite the huge increase in vehicles there were fewer accidents than the same time last year.

"I think it's due to the fact that there are trucks there and everyone is slowing down.

"There's still some crazy people on the road but most people are doing the right thing."

He said he had a lot more staff on and everything was running well.

"It's a shame about Kaikoura but it's good for us."

