Apartment and hotel plans for Aotea Square announced

Apartments will be built on the upper floors of the Civic Administration Building in Aotea Square under a deal unveiled by Mayor Len Brown today.

As the Herald reported yesterday, a new apartment building, boutique hotel and a building featuring a "whare tapere" performance space fronting Aotea Square will be built on land surrounding the Civic. A total of 120 homes are planned.

Brown gave no financial details about the project, to be known as Civic Quarter, except to say the development by Tawera Group will "come at no cost to ratepayers".

The council's Development Auckland arm selected Tawera Group from three shortlisted companies to restore the Category A building and develop the surrounding land. The other shortlisted companies were Willis Bond & Co and Rebel Property Group.

Brown said the population in the central city is expected to double in the next 30 years, so accommodation options are essential.

"This scheme is a fantastic way to achieve this. It's all about making the most of the opportunities we have in a growing city," he said.

Tawera principal John Love said his team was excited to be part of the development.

"It will blend an iconic Auckland landmark with cutting-edge design ensuring that the Aotea Quarter becomes a must-visit destination," Love said.

Tawera has refurbished several older office buildings in the area, including the Hopetoun Residences in Hopetoun St, Park Lane Apartments in Greys Ave and St James Apartments opposite the Auckland Art Gallery.

Auckland Council heritage manager Noel Reardon said the Civic was the city's tallest building when it was completed in 1966.

"It's great news to see such an iconic building being restored. The council's heritage team will work closely with the developers to ensure the heritage features are retained and restored," Reardon said.

Building is expected to being in the middle of next year and take three years.

Early last year, the council moved about 450 staff from the Aotea Square building to the old ASB Tower in Albert St.

- NZ Herald