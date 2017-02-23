Football: Wellington Phoenix make drastic changes

Phoenix co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre have wielded the axe following the club's third straight loss in football's A-League.

Dutch midfielder Roly Bonevacia, All Whites defender Tom Doyle and Australian centre back Ryan Lowry have been dropped from the Phoenix travelling party for Saturday's match against the Roar in Brisbane.

Captain Andrew Durante and defender Jacob Tratt return after missing the 5-1 loss to Melbourne City due to suspension and injury respectively, while youngsters James McGarry, Logan Rogerson and goalkeeper Oliver Sail have been promoted to the first team.

The Phoenix currently sit eighth on the A-League ladder, five points outside the playoff spots, while Brisbane hold fourth spot.

