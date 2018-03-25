The six homes in the running for HOME Magazine's 2018 Home of the Year Award have been revealed, ahead of the award ceremony this week.

In the 23rd year of the awards, two judges have toured New Zealand from Piha, to Hamner Springs and Akaroa to scope out the best of the country's architecture.

HOME Editor Simon Farrell-Green said he was "amazed" by the standard of architecture and design that was showcased in the details, and thought put into each entry.

"There were some obvious trends across the homes we visited this year, including but not limited to, the resurgence of courtyards, homes built for quiet retreat, a sense of home within an urban environment, lavish attention to detail and the demise of the garage," he said.

Farrell-Green was working alongside judges Mel Brought, from Melbourne's Make Architecture, and Nicholas Stevens from Stevens Lawson.

One finalist located on Waiheke Island was named "Lantern House".

Lantern House by Herbst Architects. Photo / Supplied

The house by Herbst Architects was dubbed "dramatic" by the judges in the design and the decor - which was full of moody colours and marble surfaces.

Guy Tarrant Architects' "Mt Eden House" was a "tweak" on the traditional cottage.

"Living areas flow out to a sheltered garden and, as anyone who knows Guy's work will expect, the flow from room to room and the level of detail is exquisite," Farrell-Green described.

Mt Eden House by Guy Tarrant Architects. Photo / Supplied

Situated in rugged Piha, Herbst Architect's "Kawakawa Bach" was shaped like a square doughnut, with a sheltered courtyard in the middle.

The architects' second finalist sits in the tree canopy on stilts, surrounded by ancient pohutukawa.

Further south, "Totara Road House" by Andrew Sexton Architects sits on a suburban site in Miramar.

Totara Road House by Andrew Sexton Architects. Photo / Supplied

The home was shaped in a U-curve, curving around a two-level courtyard garden.

In Hamner Springs, a finalist aptly named "The Family Bach" is reminiscent of just that.

The Family Bach by Cymon Allfrey Architects. Photo / Supplied

"Allfrey chose to break down the idea of a holiday house for his own family bach – instead of one big house, Allfrey took the various parts and scattered them around a courtyard," Farrell-Green said.

H01 House by Maguire Harford Architects. Photo / Supplied

Lastly, Braden Harford's "H01" house was a simple design, occupying a section where one of two 1970s townhouses once stood.