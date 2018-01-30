Netflix customers should beware of a phishing scam email that surfaced this morning.

The email, which was received by a New Zealand customer, was titled "Suspension of your Νetflix membership" and claimed that the company needed to validate "billing and payment details".

"We recently failed to validate your payment information, we hold on record for your account, therefore we need to ask you to complete a brief validation process in order to verify your billing and payment details," the email said.

The email comes from the address info@mailer.com.

The email went on to say: "We take every step needed to automatically validate our users unfortunately in this case we were unable to verify your details."

"Failure to complete the validation process will result in a suspension of your Νetflix membership."

A spokesperson for Netflix has been contacted about the issue.

Netflix customer service said that anyone concerned about an email and its authenticity can forward it to the Netflix team at phishing@netflix.com.

It's not the first time customers in New Zealand have been targeted by a scam email purporting to be from Netflix.

In November, a customer received an email claiming Netflix was increasing its price from $11.99 to $14.99 per month.

That email came from the address info@mailer.netflix.com.

Customers wanting to learn more about how to keep their personal information safe against phishing scams and other malicious activity can visit netflix.com/security or contact Netflix customer service directly on 0800 480 227.