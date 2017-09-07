Ryan Sanders' Haka Tourism Group has tonight won the industry's highest accolade - the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award. Sanders also takes home the Tourism Industry Champion Award.

The 2017 New Zealand Tourism Awards, supported by Air New Zealand and MBIE and owned and organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, were held at a black-tie dinner event in Christchurch attended by more than 350 industry leaders and supporters.

Aimed at the high end of the backpacker market, Haka Tourism has been sending visitors on coach tours, down rivers and over mountain sides for the best part of a decade. This year the group will open its first two hotels to support strong visitor growth.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said Haka Tourism was growing at an average of 80 per cent year on year, with revenues for the next 12 months on track to exceed $17 million.

As part of the award, Haka Tourism received international air travel to any destination available on Air New Zealand valued at $10,000 in order to help it grow the business.

Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon said the airline was delighted to support the awards for a third year.

"As our tourism industry continues to grow, it's great to celebrate those who are building excellent and innovative tourism businesses and delivering outstanding experiences for our visitors to New Zealand and who are committed to contributing to our country's reputation overseas," Luxon said.

The most prestigious individual award, the Crowe Horwath International Sir Jack Newman Award, went to the late Earl Hagaman for his contribution to the industry. Hagaman, a tourism pioneer and owner of the Scenic Hotel Group, died in May.

The New Zealand Tourism Award 2017 winners

Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award

- Haka Tourism Group

Auckland Airport Tourism Industry Champion Award - Ryan Sanders

Crowe Horwath International Sir Jack Newman Award - Earl Hagaman

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award - Shayne Forrest

Sudima Hotels & Resorts Tourism 2025 Enabler Award - Queenstown Resort College

Westpac Business Excellence Award (less than $6m annual turnover) - Auckland Seaplanes

Department of Conservation Environmental Tourism Award - Sudima Hotels & Resorts

MBIE Industry Alignment Award - Tourism West Coast

He kai kei aku ringa Maori Tourism Award - Kapiti Island Nature Tours

ServiceIQ Visitor Experience Award - Waitangi Treaty Grounds

NZME People's Choice Award - Real Journeys