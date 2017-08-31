A South African student has blown more than $1.3 million after the amount was wrongly deposited in to her bank account.

AFP reports that the student spent the money on clothes, a party and a new smartphone.

The Walter Sisulu University, in the Eastern Cape region, said the whopping error was made in June during monthly disbursement of state-issued student loans, accidentally transferring 14 million rand (approximately NZ$1.35m) instead of a 1,400-rand ($135) monthly food allowance.

A university spokesperson told the AFP the error was reported by another student.

"The error was only discovered on Monday after the matter was reported to us by another student," university spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo told the AFP.

The student, who can not be named, reportedly spent nearly 800,000 rand ($61,250) of the money.

"She is liable for the amount that she has already spent, as part of our agreement with students who take out loans," Tukwayo said.

The university is trying to identify how the administration error occurred and has since taken the remaining balance from the student's account.