Flying chicken wings: Drone flown through Auckland KFC drive-thru

KFC chicken wings really flew when they were collected from an Auckland drive-thru by a drone.

Ollie Mason-Clarke, who is known on social media as the King of Cheat Meals, filmed the drone video in collaboration with Visualise Media and it's been a hit online.

Mason-Clarke said the video wasn't a marketing stunt for KFC.

"It was just a fun project I wanted to do," he said.

He followed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) guidelines and chose the Lynfield KFC because the drive-thru borders a park, so the drone didn't have to be flown over any roads.

A spokeswoman for Restaurant Brands said Mason-Clarke worked with KFC's Ops team, Health & Safety Manager and Store Manager to ensure safety of staff and customers during filming.

"It's a cleverly constructed and fun piece of fan-made content by the King of Cheat Meals," the spokeswoman said.

"KFC Drive-Thru's are strictly for use by customers in vehicles, and given CAA regulations, the use of a flying drone in Drive Thru's is not permitted."

Comment has been sought from CAA.

