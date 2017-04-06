Economy Hub: Could the French fry Europe's recovery?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Europe's economy is finally emerging from the Global Financial crisis, says a visiting strategist for BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

But risks remain around a populist political backlash, with all eyes on the French Presidential election later this month.

Data in the last few weeks has indicated some acceleration is occurring in the EuroZone economy, London based investment strategist Daniel Morris said.

"Europe's recovery has been delayed compared to the US," he said. "It is something we've been waiting for and we are finally starting to see.

March data for the closely watched Purchasing Manager Indices - a survey which measures manufacturing output - was the strongest it has been in six years.

So the economic growth was looking good and there were signs of inflation returning to the 19-country eurozone, Morris said.

While it was not yet strong enough for the European Central Bank to lift interests rates there were signs it was starting to tighten monetary policy, particularly as the US Federal Reserve listed its rates.

There were also plans in place to start "tapering" its bond buying (quantitative easing) programme, he said.

The big risk for investors was now around the politics and the rise of populist anti-Europe candidates in elections.

France goes to the polls on April 23 with extreme right wing National Front candidate Marien Le Pen still in the running.

She grabbed attention late last when polls had her in second place, which would have put into a head to head race in a second round vote.

Markets were still pricing in some risk of Le Pen win, Morros said.

Recent polls showed it was very unlikely she could win in a head to head race with either of the mainstream political candidates from the Left or Right.

"If you look at the polls for elections coming up - both Germany and France - it does seem that we are going to get candidates that are not populist and are probably more pro-Europe," Morris said.

However, after last year's Brexit result in the UK and Donald Trump's election in the US markets were reluctant to rule anything out, he said.

- NZ Herald