Burger-flipping robot replaces humans on first day at work

By Mark Molloy

A burger-flipping robot has just completed its first day on the job at a restaurant in California, replacing humans at the grill.

Flippy has mastered the art of cooking the perfect burger and has just started work at CaliBurger, a fast-food chain.

The robotic kitchen assistant, which its makers say can be installed in just five minutes, is the brainchild of Miso Robotics.

"Much like self-driving vehicles, our system continuously learns from its experiences to improve over time," said David Zito, chief executive officer of Miso Robotics.

"Though we are starting with the relatively 'simple' task of cooking burgers, our proprietary AI software allows our kitchen assistants to be adaptable and therefore can be trained to help with almost any dull, dirty or dangerous task in a commercial kitchen - whether it's frying chicken, cutting vegetables or final plating."

Cameras and sensors help Flippy to determine when the burger is fully cooked, before the robot places them on a bun. A human worker then takes over and adds condiments.

More Flippy robots will be introduced at CaliBurgers next year, with the aim of installing them in 50 of their restaurants worldwide by the end of 2019.

CaliBurger say the benefits include making "food faster, safer and with fewer errors".

This story was originally publish by The Daily Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK