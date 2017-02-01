Budweiser: This Superbowl ad has nothing to do with Trump

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Budweiser appears to have gotten political with its Super Bowl ad this year.

The beer giant has released the ad that'll hit screens during the big game this Sunday.

The one-minute spot tells the story of the company's co-founder Adolphus Busch, who immigrated to America from Germany in 1857.

Titled, Born the Hard Way, the commercial shows the immigrant receiving a harsh welcome on arrival, with people on the street shouting at him: "You're not wanted here! Go back home!"

Eventually, after trudging through swamps and sitting on a small boat among a huddled mass of travelers, Busch arrives in Missouri.

A man, who conveniently happens to stroll past the signature Budweiser Clydesdale horses, approaches and says: "Welcome to St Louis, son."

He then heads inside a pub, where a man - who is revealed to be Eberhard Anheuser, with whom Busch would form Budweiser's parent company, Anheuser-Busch - offers him a beer.

Busch then shows Anheuser a sketching of a bottle adorned with the Budweiser logo, and the pair shake hands.

The commercial is sure to be seen by many as political, given the current climate created by Donald Trump surrounding immigration, however the alcohol behemoth said it was not made with that in mind.

"This story celebrates Adolphus Busch's American dream and the bold vision to brew the best beer in the world," Budweiser master brewer Peter Kraemer said.

"While everyone knows Budweiser, they don't necessarily know our story and how we came to be brewed the hard way."

Budweiser Vice President Ricardo Marques added: "This commercial shows the start of Budweiser's journey, and while it is set in the 1800s, it's a story we believe will resonate with today's entrepreneurial generation - those who continue strive for their dreams."

The company added the ad had been in the works before Trump signed his travel ban last week.

Politically-intended or not, the commercial is certainly pricey for Budweiser.

A 30-second spot came with a $5million price-tag for Sunday's Super Bowl, according to the New York Times, meaning Anheuser-Busch would have shelled out $10 million.

This year is the 28th in which Budweiser was the exclusive beer advertiser during the Super Bowl, and the 42nd Anheuser Busch has been part of.

- Daily Mail