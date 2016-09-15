Gmail outage hits corporate clients for more than six hours across the world

Google has restored service to some customers affected by a Gmail outage that has lasted more than six hours, but problems persist.

The problems began affecting corporate clients of Google's Gmail service around 3am New Zealand time and some New Zealand customers reported problems experiencing problems six hours later.

The California-based company confirmed the difficulties appear to be limited to Google for Work Gmail users.

Gmail is currently experiencing a service-wide outage. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn. — Google for Work (@GoogleforWork) September 14, 2016

The unspecified technical problem, could affect Google's pitch to corporate customers, the Wall St Journal reported.

Google's last update to the problem log said Gmail access had been restored for some users.

9/15/16, 10:20 AM

Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.

Delivery of messages sent to affected users during the issue may be delayed.

Following the initial reports, the firm revealed it had launched an investigation, and directed users to its Apps Status Dashboard for any updates.

Of the reported outages, 50 per cent were problems accessing email, 25 per cent were with the website and another 25 per cent were error messages

As a suggested solution, the company recommended disabling Gmail Service in user's Admin Console UI, saving the changes, turning it back on and saving the changes again.

'I can confirm switching email off then on again for the whole domain solved the issue for us too,' one Twitter user said. 'Thanks & good luck.'

Some Twitter users poked fun at the outage online.

