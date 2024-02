The world's tallest living man, Sultan Kosen, meets Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman in the world, in Irvine, California. Photo / Getty Images

There may be more than six feet between them, but the world’s tallest man and shortest woman found common ground when they were reunited this week.

Sultan Kosen, who measures 251cm (8ft 3in), towered over his fellow Guinness World Record holder Jyoti Amge, who measures just over 62.8cm (2ft) tall, when they met in California on Monday.

Sitting cross-legged together on the floor, their vastly different statures could not have been more apparent.

One of Kosen’s feet is 36.5cm and measures more than half of Amge’s height.

The pair previously met in Cairo in 2018, where they visited the Pyramids of Giza together.

Kosen, from Turkey, officially became the world’s tallest living man in 2009 when he was discovered to be more than 10cm taller than Bao Xishun, who held the record at the time.

He also holds the record for largest hands on a living person, each one measuring 28.5cm from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger.

Kosen, 41, grew normally until he was 10, but a tumour caused him to develop a medical condition called pituitary gigantism.

The record holder, who boasts 241,000 followers on Instagram, needs specially made clothes and sleeps in a three-metre long bed.

Indian actress Amge, 30, is shorter than the average two-year-old and weighed 5kg when she was 18.

Her small size is caused by a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which means she will never grow beyond a certain height.

When Amge was 15 she was awarded the record title of shortest living female teenager.

Three years later she became the shortest living female in the world, a title she has held ever since.

Amge, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, achieved her dream of becoming the world’s shortest actress after she appeared in US TV series American Horror Story.