Who was the mysterious woman buried alone at the pet cemetery?

New York Times
By Andrew Keh

At Hartsdale Pet Cemetery, Ed Martin III had become accustomed to unusual requests. Then came Patricia Chaarte.

Ed Martin III was 14 years old when he began working at his father’s pet cemetery, and in

