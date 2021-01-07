Two people arrested during Black Lives Matter protests near Trump Tower in New York

Two people were arrested during a protest near the Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, earlier today.

They were part of groups of anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters who gathered in front of barricades near the Trump Tower in New York.

The two people were reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct.

Footage showed to social media of the protest in New York caused controversy, as numerous police officers confronted the protesters who were reportedly peaceful.

"The crowd was peaceful and was there for all of 20 minutes before cops charged, arresting multiple people," one person tweeted.

The footage has been shared on social media. Photo / Twitter

"They've got more security outside Trump tower than the Congress building," another Twitter user said.

"I realize this is NYC, not DC, but why are there more cops there protecting private property than there were protecting our Capitol? And why is that cop videotaping everyone?" someone else replied.

The protest happened on the same day as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC, where police have been criticised as having been too slow to act.

The violent protests inside the Capitol led to one person being fatally shot.

Three other people died during the Capitol siege, of medical emergencies.

According to reports, 52 people were arrested in Washington following the siege, mostly for breaching the 6pm curfew.