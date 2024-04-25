A Christian leader and several worshippers have been stabbed multiple times during a church service in Sydney. Video / NZ Herald / 7 News

Five children have been charged in connection with the stabbing of an Orthodox Christian bishop at a western Sydney church.

A joint counterterrorism team involving 400 police officers undertook 13 raids at several homes across Sydney on Wednesday morning in response to the stabbing attack at a Wakeley church in the city’s southwest.

In a statement, NSW Police said five juveniles had been charged following the arrests of seven boys.

Two males, aged 17 and 14, were charged with possessing or controlling violent extremist material obtained or accessed using a carriage service.

One boy, aged 17, was charged with conspiring to engage in an act in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act and custody of a knife in a public place.

Two boys, both aged 16, face offences for conspiring to engage in any act in preparation for or planning a terrorist act.

All five were refused bail to appear before a Children’s Court on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the stabbing of Assyrian bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and priest Isaac Royel during a live-streamed service at Christ the Good Shepherd Church on April 15.

NSW Police are continuing to investigate the associates of the boy, who is alleged to have committed an act of terrorism.

The Wakeley Church, Sydney, attacker sitting on a toilet with his hand bandaged.

Meanwhile, authorities have reassured Australians commemorating Anzac Day that there is no threat to public safety or Thursday’s events commemorations.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson said the loosely connected group posed an “unacceptable risk and threat” to the state.

“The execution of those warrants is continuing,” Hudson said.

“I can assure the community there is no ongoing threat to the community and the action we have taken (on Wednesday) has mitigated any risk of future or further harm.”

Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Krissy Barrett stressed the arrests on Wednesday were “not linked to Anzac Day commemorations or any religious holiday.

“There is no immediate danger to the community,” she said.

No specific targets were nominated but the ongoing threat and loose nature of the group, including some splinter groups, alarmed authorities.

The boy who allegedly attacked the bishop, who was giving a sermon, has been charged with committing a terrorist act, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

His lawyer told a court last week he had received intermittent treatment for mental health issues for some years.

A bishop is stabbed during a service in Sydney. Photo / X, Assyrian Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley

Several people have also been arrested and charged over riots that broke out outside the church following the stabbing.

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils on Thursday said it was conscious of community concerns following Wednesday’s police operation in southwest Sydney.

“AFIC, along with prominent members of the community, have engaged with government as a result,” President Rateb Jneid said in a statement.

“We recognise that rumours swiftly emerge after such incidents. We reject trial by speculation.”

Dr Jneid said speculation erodes trust and divides communities.