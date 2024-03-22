Russia’s top security agency, the Federal Security Service, said there are dead and wounded in a Moscow concert hall that is ablaze amid a shooting by several gunmen.

The Islamic State terror group (IS) has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow that has killed at least 40 people and injured more than 145.

IS fighters “attacked a large gathering ... on the outskirts of the Russian capital”, the group said in a statement on social media site Telegram. It provided no evidence to support the claim.

At least 40 people were killed and more than 145 injured when gunmen raided the Crocus City Hall, on Moscow’s western edge, spraying bullets into the crowd and throwing explosives.

Children are among those injured, Russian state media said.

Russian security services said they were urgently searching for the perpetrators, but that three or four of the attackers “in green camouflage suits” may have escaped in a white car.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Moscow took the unusual step of issuing an alert warning of a potential terror attack, advising US citizens to avoid large gatherings, including concerts.

At the time, the Kremlin dismissed the warning as a “provocation” intended to destabilise Russian society.

Messages of condolence have poured in from world leaders.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has yet to make a public statement on the attack, although his spokesman said he was being briefed.

The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country’s war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.

Ambulances and medical staff attend the mass shooting as Crocus City Hall burns in Moscow yesterday. Several gunmen burst into the concert hall and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, killing 40 people and injuring at least another 130. Photo / AP

Ukraine denied any involvement in the incident. “Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs … let’s be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events,” Ukraine’s presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

But Moscow was quick to retort that it was too early to rule out a Ukrainian link to the attack on the concert in Moscow, as the US has signalled.

“On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions about anyone’s innocence in the midst of a tragedy?” the foreign ministry said.

“If the United States has or had reliable information in this regard, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side. And if there is no such data, then the White House has no right to issue indulgences to anyone,” it added.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said if Ukraine was found to be behind the attack, Russia would hunt the perpetrators down and kill them.

“If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime ... all of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists,” Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram.

“Official representatives of the state that committed such a crime” would also be punished, he added.

A medic stands near ambulances parked outside the burning building of the Crocus City Hall. Photo / AP

During a White House press briefing, a spokesman said the attack did not appear to be linked to Ukraine.

The Crocus concert hall can hold 6000 people and was due to host a Soviet-era punk band that had been banned from Ukraine. An unspecified number of people are still trapped inside, according to state media.

Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels.

One showed two men with rifles apparently shooting indiscriminately as they moved through the mall.

