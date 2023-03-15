Peter Vuong was rescued by police. Photo / 9 NEWS

Police claim an alleged kidnap victim was held for nearly a week in a southwest Sydney home where he had some of his teeth “forcibly removed” by his captors before being rescued by officers in a dramatic operation on Tuesday.

Dozens of heavily armed police and tactical officers stormed the property on Canterbury Road in Belmore on Tuesday evening.

In footage from 7 News, officers could be seen throwing flash grenades into the red-brick house before storming the residence.

“There were people lying on the ground. We thought they were dead,” neighbours told The Daily Mail.

The victim has been named by some media outlets as 26-year-old Peter Vuong.

The man, alleged to have been held against his will, was believed to have been the relative of a person suspected of being involved in a drug deal gone wrong, according to reports.

“Robbery and serious crime squad detectives have charged six people after a man was allegedly kidnapped for ransom and detained for several days in Sydney’s west last week,” NSW police said on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Joe Doueihi said an extreme level of violence was used.

“The male had been bound, tied up, had his face covered, sustained numerous injuries, facial injuries and had his teeth forcibly removed,” he said, reported Channel 9.

“Firearms were used, sledgehammers were used, the male was tortured.”

A gun was reportedly placed in Vuong’s mouth and he was filmed begging for help.

Police allege at about 5.20 am last Thursday, “a group of armed offenders forced entry to a home on Brenan Street, Smithfield, where they grabbed a 26-year-old man and forced him into a vehicle”.

“They fled the scene and police were notified a short time later.

“Detectives from the State Crime Command’s robbery and serious crime squad – assisted by Fairfield City Police Area Command – commenced Strike Force Kkuoa to investigate the incident.

“Acting on intelligence and following extensive inquiries, Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) officers forced entry to a home in Belmore about 5.15 pm yesterday.

“The 26-year-old man was located inside the home — he was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment. He is currently in a stable condition.”

“A 19-year-old man was arrested inside the home and taken to Campsie Police Station.

“He was charged with special aggravated break and enter commit a serious indictable offence, take/detain in company with the intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, demand property with menaces with intent to steal, participate, criminal group, contribute criminal activity, possess an unregistered unauthorised pistol in a public place, and cause grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

“Two 20-year-old men were arrested during a vehicle stop in Belmore and were also taken to Campsie Police Station.

“Both men were charged with special aggravated break and enter commit a serious indictable offence, take/detain in company with the intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, demand property with menaces with intent to steal, participate, criminal group, contribute criminal activity, possess an unregistered unauthorised pistol in a public place, and cause grievous bodily harm to the person with intent, while one of the men was charged with an additional offence of drive motor vehicle during the disqualification period.

“A third man, aged 20, was also arrested in Belmore and taken to Campsie Police Station.

“He was charged with special aggravated break and enter commit a serious indictable offence, take/detain in company with the intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, demand property with menaces with intent to steal, participate, criminal group, contribute criminal activity, and cause grievous bodily harm to the person with intent.”

The four were all refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday.

Another two men aged 19 and 21 were arrested in Mays Hill.

“They were both charged with special aggravated break and enter commit a serious indictable offence, take/detain in company with the intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, demand property with menaces with intent to steal, participate, criminal group, contribute criminal activity, possess an unregistered unauthorised pistol in a public place, and cause grievous bodily harm to the person with intent,” police said.

They were refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court.

“Police will allege in court the group abducted the man and detained him against his will for ransom before he was physically abused over a period of six days,” police said.

“Investigations are continuing with further arrests expected.”

Underworld sources told The Daily Telegraph there had been an escalation in kidnappings in recent weeks where victims have been subjected to extreme violence, including one where a hostage had his little finger cut off.