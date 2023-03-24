Massive order of KFC spotted outside Xi Jinping’s hotel in Moscow

Vladimir Putin welcomed China’s leader Xi Jinping to Moscow for a diplomatic trip. Video / AP / Getty Images

It appears Xi Jinping’s entourage got a hankering for some finger-lickin’ good fried chicken during his recent stay in Moscow.

Bags of KFC takeout were seen being delivered to the luxurious hotel where China’s delegation was staying for the leader’s three-day visit.

Russian state-media agency Ruptly, which is part of the RT network, reported that the delegation went to the five-star Soluxe hotel in Moscow after arriving on Monday.

KFC being delivered to Moscow hotel that Xi Jinping is staying in seems like the definition of a Cultural Victory in Civ VIpic.twitter.com/mfp5vlEuXx — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 22, 2023

Following their arrival, a delivery person brought at least 18 bags of the fast food to the hotel, which was adorned with Russian and Chinese flags.

While the recipients of the food were unknown, the outlet pointed out that China’s delegation had just arrived.

Xi held two days of talks with his Russian counterpart this week in Moscow, his first visit since Vladimir Putin unleashed his war against Ukraine in February last year.

KFC is one of the franchises that withdrew from Russia after the invasion. The fast-food conglomerate Yum! Brands sold its restaurants to a Russian operator, which was supposed to have rebranded them under the name Rostic’s.

Nevertheless, according to the footage, the old branding — including the iconic Colonel Sanders logo — was still being used and was visible on the takeout bags.

Several commentators found it amusing that China’s officials, who have held the US responsible for a variety of global issues, might have chosen a US fast-food chain while visiting Russia.

Analysts have claimed there is no sign the visit of the Chinese President to Moscow will rein in Putin in his war on Ukraine, even if it again highlights a lopsided relationship where Russia is clearly the junior partner.

Every aspect of the pair’s body language was scrutinised to try to ascertain the intentions of the two leaders.

Xi, bearing what has been described as a plan to end the conflict, presented himself as a mediator concerned with maintaining stability.

But Putin could only be heartened by Xi’s expressions of support and the sheer symbolism of an in-person visit, even if Russia faces growing dependency on China as Moscow becomes more isolated from the West.

The visit came just after the Hague-based International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, the biggest legal challenge the Russian leader has faced.

“The visit of Xi has emboldened Putin, especially after The Hague arrest warrant,” said Liana Fix, a fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations.

China’s peace plan was “obviously very strongly in Russia’s favour”, she said, adding that Beijing was ready to give Moscow “time to end the war in its favour”, albeit with implicit backing rather than proactive support.

“Certainly, Putin would have wished for more — especially on a gas deal with China — but the optics of the visit were so important to him that he accepts Russia’s increasing dependence on China,” she said.