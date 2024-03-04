A dog about the size of a Jack Russell terrier (above) is reported to have bitten off its owner's penis in Germany.

A dog about the size of a Jack Russell terrier (above) is reported to have bitten off its owner's penis in Germany.

A man was rushed to hospital after his pet dog “about the size of a Jack Russell terrier” bit off his penis and ate it.

Neighbours of the man, who lives in Germany, alerted police after they heard the pet dog’s incessant barking coming from his home at 2am.

When first responders arrived, they could hear loud groans coming from the man’s home.

They broke the front door down and found the 66-year-old man writhing in pain alongside his barking dog.

He was rushed to hospital with his life in danger after the gruesome incident.

German newspaper Bild reported the man’s penis, which they described as “an instrument of the crime”, has so far not been recovered from the scene.

Lemanis, from the Bochum police, told the German tabloid: ‘The man has been put into an artificial coma by the doctors. We hope we can interview him soon.

“One hypothesis, of course, is that the dog, which is about the size of a Jack Russell terrier, bit off the penis and ate it. The wound could also be a bite wound.

“But it’s also possible a sex accident or a crime,: he posited.

Lemanis, from the Bochum police, told Bild: “The man has been put into an artificial coma by the doctors. We hope we can interview him soon.

“One hypothesis, of course, is that the dog, which is about the size of a Jack Russell terrier, bit off the penis and ate it. The wound could also be a bite wound.

“But it’s also possible a sex accident or a crime.”

If police conclude the man’s pet did bite off his penis, it wouldn’t be the first reported case.

In 2012, a 61-year-old Austrian man was attacked by a dog on the loose and had his genitals bitten off.

After he was rushed to hospital and underwent a several-hour operation, they were able to save his genitals.







