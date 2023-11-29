Ray Fisher, 70, got his boat stuck under High Bridge in Lincoln's city centre.

A man had to be rescued from the town’s Glory Hole after he became stuck, causing “utter chaos”.

On Tuesday, boatie Ray Fisher was attempting to pass through UK town Lincoln’s Glory Hole on his boat, which he lives on.

However, the current was too strong and he got stuck under the bridge.

He tried to stand on the ledge to push his boat out after it became wedged. However, his efforts were in vain and he became trapped, needing help from the local fire department.

The 70-year-old explained to Lincolnshire Live how he became stuck.

“The Glory Hole is a lot narrower than the rest of the river so there is a heck of a flow on. I thought I could make it through but I didn’t have enough power.

“Like an idiot, I stepped off the boat and onto the ledge to try and shove the boat out. The current caught it and pulled the boat away and I only had one rope on the back. I was stuck on one side and the boat was stuck on the other side.

“There’s no damage, only to my pride. It caused utter chaos with the fire brigade.”

The fire brigade sent two water-rescue teams to assist in rescuing Fisher and removing the boat from under the bridge.

Fisher escaped the incident without any injuries and fortunately his boat, which he lives in, was undamaged.



