Video footage shows the wild moment Redden leaped out from his seat and hopped into the judge's bench to tackle her. Photo / X,@Raw_Reporting

Warning: Article contains course language and assault on a person.

A female judge in Las Vegas was jumped on and attacked after the criminal had been denied bail.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus from the Clark County District Court was just about to sentence Deobra Delone Redden when he lunged at her from the floor.

Video was captured during the surprising moment when the convicted criminal leapt out from where he was positioned during the sentence.

As he moved quickly towards the judge, Redden was heard saying ‘nah f*** that b****.’

The judge tried to dodge the attack but Reddon landed on top of her and a marshall and began to brutally beat-up Holthus, the Daily Mail reported.

During the video, Redden is heard repeatedly punching the judge while yelling abusive language, while security attempts to hold back the angry man.

Holthus pleads for the man to get off her.

Ironically, the enraged criminal was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm just before he launched his attack, said the Daily Mail.

Judge Holthusr was injured after the assault and her condition is being monitered

The marshall who Redden attacked at the same time as the judge had to be transported to hospital after the brutal attack.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” Las Vegas District Court said in a statement to Channel 13.

“The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms.

“We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public, and our employees.”

Redden’s criminal history involves charges in Nevada and Texas where he has faced charges for battery, robbery, assault, injury to property and coercion, records show.

Previously a judge had demanded Redden undergo a competency determination, he was eventually found to be competent in October.







