Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

From pet cemetery owner to identity thief to bestselling ghostwriter

10 minutes to read
New York Times

How did a felon and former heroin addict spin her background in canine cremation into a lucrative publishing career?

From the driver’s seat of her Tesla, Lara Love Hardin levelled a steady gaze at a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.