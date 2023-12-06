Shocking footage has captured the moment two motorists went toe-to-toe, exchanging punches in a wild brawl on a busy main road in Brisbane.

A heated scuffle between a truck driver and another motorist broke out Monday afternoon.

Footage taken by a bystander shows the men squaring up to each other, both struggling to get their hands free as they grab onto one another.

With a truck pulled over to the side of the road behind them, one of the men could be seen throwing a flurry of punches and elbows at his target.

The pair can be seen yelling at each other before parting ways and returning to their own vehicles.

Neither man appears to be injured in the scuffle.

Queensland Police told news.com.au it is unaware of the incident and the person who filmed the brawl told 7News they did not know what led up to it.

However, the person noted the car belonging to one of the men had damage to its front bumper.



