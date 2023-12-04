How much ratepayers will have to fork out when the City Rail Link opens, man arrested over Covid vaccination privacy breach and why another pause in fighting is unlikely in the Middle East in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

By RNZ

Five New Zealand permanent residents have escaped Gaza through the Rafah crossing overnight.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters shared the development on X (formerly Twitter).

Last month at least 11 New Zealanders and three permanent residents made it out of the embattled Palestinian territory.

Gaza has faced bombardment from Israeli forces since the Palestinian militant Islamic group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, taking hundreds of hostages.