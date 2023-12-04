By RNZ
Five New Zealand permanent residents have escaped Gaza through the Rafah crossing overnight.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters shared the development on X (formerly Twitter).
Last month at least 11 New Zealanders and three permanent residents made it out of the embattled Palestinian territory.
Gaza has faced bombardment from Israeli forces since the Palestinian militant Islamic group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, taking hundreds of hostages.