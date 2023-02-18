Cairo Winitana, 8, from Sydney, was found unresponsive in a garden bed at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

The heartbroken family of a Kiwi boy who died in a suspected electrocution accident at a Fiji resort have said their final farewells after his body was repatriated to Australia, where they live.

Cairo Winitana was discovered unresponsive in a garden bed at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort in Fiji on Thursday evening.

The eight-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Nadi but pronounced dead by medics.

The family announced on social media the “beautiful blue-eyed boy” was to be buried at Rookwood Cemetery Māori Lawn for his “eternal sleep” on Saturday.

“Everyone’s continued love and support has given us the strength to keep going and transition our beautiful blue-eyed boy to paradise,” the post read.

“We love you all.”

A GoFundMe page had been set up to help the family pay to bring Cairo’s body home.

The page saw 571 people donate a total $51,045 at the time of publication.

Fundraiser organiser, Glenys Wana, thanked those who donated on behalf of boy’s family.

Witnesses have described their desperate attempts to save Cairo Winitana. Photo / Facebook

“Thank all you beautiful people, from the bottom of our hearts we thank you so much,” the post read.

“Thank you doesn’t begin to explain just how grateful we truly are.

“We are so overwhelmed with the love and support you have shown Amber and Clarke at this terrible time.

“What an amazing response, we are forever grateful to you all, so much love going out to you all.”

Fiji police previously confirmed that Cairo, who is of New Zealand nationality but lived in Australia, may have been electrocuted.

“Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted however the post-mortem will have to confirm that,” a Fiji police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific sent condolences in the wake of the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young life and offer our sincerest condolences to the family. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

The resort management team said it is working closely with local police and authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding Cairo’s death, and are fully co-operating with the investigation.