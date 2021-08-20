Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian anti-lockdown protest leader jailed

Seven Sharp co-host Hilary Barry left TVNZ "in a hurry" after she had MC-ed an event that has been linked to a positive Covid-19 case. Video / TVNZ

The alleged organiser of a proposed anti-lockdown protest, Queensland-based Anthony Khallouf, 29, will face eight months behind bars.

Police said he was sentenced over his involvement in organising an unauthorised protest due to take place in central Sydney this weekend, as well as multiple breaches of the Public Health Order.

"He was arrested following an investigation by detectives from North Shore Police Area Command into breaches of Public Health Orders, including traveling from Queensland to Sydney and his involvement in planning an unauthorised protest for this weekend," a NSW Police statement read.

Khallouf, an online anti-lockdown activist who is originally from Victoria, appeared in Hornsby Local Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of not complying with noticed direction, encouraging the commission of crimes, and false representation resulting in a police investigation.

"He was subsequently sentenced to a maximum of eight months in prison, with non-parole period of three months," NSW Police said.

Meanwhile, NSW police and the Government urged all state residents not to attend any planned protests amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

A significant police presence can be expected in Sydney CBD and surrounds this weekend.